Roadworks on Shoreham seafront causing traffic chaos - here is how long they will be there

Temporary traffic lights along the seafront in Shoreham have been causing significant congestion over the last few days.

Roadworks outside the Marlipins Museum in Shoreham, on the A259, have been in place since yesterday (October 7), as Southern Water work on a new water connection.

Traffic

The work is expected to continue until Friday, October 11, according to West Sussex County Council.

Severe delays of 27 minutes have been reported this morning (October 8) as traffic backs up eastbound all the way to Worthing.