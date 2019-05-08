RNLI Mayday Yellow Welly Relay passes through Shoreham and Lancing

The RNLI Mayday Yellow Welly Relay has passed through Shoreham and on to Lancing.

Steve Smith, Shoreham RNLI coxswain, handed the RNLI Mayday Welly to Karen Hilton, Mile Oak Football Club press officer, at the Shoreham Harbour Lifeboat Station, ahead of the Fred Pretty Trophy final on Sunday.

Prior to kick-off between Mile Oak FC Veterans and Horley Town FC Veterans at the Sussex County FA ground in Culver Road, Lancing, the wellington boot was passed along a line of players and match officials.

Karen said: “Donations were collected in the welly afterwards and raised £103, which will be given to Shoreham Lifeboat Station.

“Last year, the RNLI volunteer crews around the UK and Ireland launched 8,964 times, rescuing 9,412 people. These rescues are only possible because of the donations made to the charity by generous supporters.”

Mayday 2019 is a yellow-themed annual fundraising campaign, which runs from May 1-31 to celebrate our volunteer lifeboat crews, who are on call 24 hours a day, every day, to save lives at sea.

This year, the charity hopes the campaign will raised £700,000 to fund the vital kit that protects the volunteers in all weathers.

Visit rnli.org/mayday for more information.