Replacement of broken equipment a ‘blessed relief’ at Southwick MS centre

Sussex Lions groups have clubbed together to fund the replacement of broken equipment at a centre for Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

Two pieces of vital equipment at Southwick’s Sussex MS Centre, a hoist and a tilt table, broke at the same time.

Sussex MS centre manager, Emily-Jane Stuttard, said: “The tilt table is an amazing piece of equipment which allows our most severely disabled members to be brought to vertical, realigning their internal organs and using muscles they otherwise wouldn’t be able to use.

“Some of our members are completely unable to stand alone so this gives them a real opportunity to experience this on their physiotherapy sessions!”

Without a hoist, many people with MS would not by able to take oxygen at the centre or be able to have therapies that help them manage their symptoms.

Lions groups from Adur East, Brighton, and Lewes quickly clubbed together and funded replacement equipment for the centre.

The Lions called this funding a ‘blessed relief’ to the emergency appeal.

Adur East Lions president, Brian Teggart, said: “The MS Centre provides a much-needed service to the people of our area and more widely in Sussex and we are delighted to be able to support them not only with one-off donations such as this, but with a regular annual donation.”

To find out more about Adur East Lions ring 0845 8337356, visit its website, or the Facebook page.

Find out more about Sussex MS Centre here.