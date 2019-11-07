Remembrance Sunday services in Shoreham, Southwick and Steyning – what you need to know

Residents will come together to pay tribute to our fallen heroes at Remembrance Sunday events in Shoreham, Southwick and Steyning this weekend.

The tragic loss of life in the two World Wars and other conflicts will be honoured with services at various memorials in our communities.

On Remembrance Sunday, civic heads and councillors from Adur District Council will assemble outside The Shoreham Centre in Pond Road from 9.30am.

A march will begin at 9.45am, taking the procession along Western Road and Brunswick Road to the Church of St Mary de Haura in Church Street, Shoreham.

A remembrance service will be held at the church at 10am, led by Reverend Ann Waizeneker.

At 11am, a two-minute silence will be held at the war memorial in East Street. The Last Post and the Reveille will also be played, as wreaths are laid at the memorial.

David Slark, chairman of the Shoreham Royal British Legion, put out a desperate appeal last month to find a bugler willing to play at the war memorial on Sunday because the usual musician was due to be away.

He confirmed they had since found someone to take his place, which he said was ‘absolutely fantastic’.

Mr Slark said of the gathering on Sunday: “I’m sure it will be jam packed.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve not been able to get any more people into the church.

“It’s becoming a more popular event. It’s nice to know that people still remember, because it’s not just for those who fought in the First and Second World Wars, it’s for those who have fought in any sort of conflict and lost their lives serving Queen and country.”

Over in Southwick, the community will come together on Sunday for a parade which will leave Southwick Square car park at 10.30am and make its way to Southwick Green.

A service will take place at the war memorial on Southwick Green at 11am, where a two-minute silence will also be held.

In Steyning, a Remembrance Service will be held at St Andrew’s and St Cuthman’s Church at 10.45am.

A short service and wreath laying ceremony will also take place at Memorial Garden in Mill Road, Steyning, at 10.45am on Monday.

For a full list of local Remembrance events, visit counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/sussex/

