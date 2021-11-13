Remembrance Sunday in Worthing and Adur – all you need to know

Armistice Day was marked in Worthing on Thursday, ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Worthing’s annual Remembrance Service with laying of wreaths will take place from 11am on Remembrance Sunday, outside the town hall.

It follows Thursday’s Armistice Day commemoration in Worthing, which saw veterans, civic leaders and members of the public come out to pay their respects.

Lionel Harman, the mayor of Worthing, said: “It is so important we all take time to remember the sacrifice that so many gave. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“Last year we had to hold reduced-capacity events to remember our brave armed-forces personnel due to the Covid pandemic, but with restrictions lifted I hope to see everyone in our wonderful town pay tribute at one of our many events.”

In Shoreham, there will be a march from the Shoreham Centre to St Mary’s Church, where a Remembrance Service will be followed by the wreath-laying.

There will also be a parade in Southwick, leaving Southwick Square at 10.30am for a service at the Southwick Green War Memorial at 11am.

In Lancing, there will be a wreath-laying at the South Street War Memorial at 2.45pm, followedby a service at St Michael and All Angels Church in South Street at 3pm. And in Sompting there will be a wreath-laying and two minutes’ silence 9am at St. Mary’s Church, which will also host a Remembrance Service at 9.45am.