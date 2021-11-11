The Field of Remembrance outside Worthing Town Hall

With Covid restrictions largely lifted, residents are being invited to attend a series of events in their communities to remember those lost in conflicts past and present.

Civic leaders from both Adur and Worthing will join military representatives in holding commemorative events at 11am today, November 11, Armistice Day, and on Remembrance Sunday this weekend.

Lionel Harman, the mayor of Worthing, said: “It is so important we all take time to remember the sacrifice that so many gave. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude.

“Last year we had to hold reduced-capacity events to remember our brave armed-forces personnel due to the Covid pandemic, but with restrictions lifted I hope to see everyone in our wonderful town pay tribute at one of our many events.”

Adur council chairman Stephen Chipp added: “It is an honour to remember those who bravely fought for our freedom and thank our armed forces who are currently serving our country around the world to keep us safe. Fortunately, this year we can show our backing to those brave people with a return to traditional services and parades.”

A two-minute silence will be held outside Worthing Town Hall at 11am today, while the annual Remembrance Service with laying of wreaths will take place from 11am on Sunday, again outside the town hall.

Other events are taking place in Adur on Sunday.

In Shoreham, there will be a march from the Shoreham Centre to St Mary’s Church, where a Remembrance Service will be followed by the wreath-laying.

There will also be a parade in Southwick, leaving Southwick Square at 10.30am for a service at the Southwick Green War Memorial at 11am.