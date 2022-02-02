The online sketch sees Sir Lenny Henry set out to make an inspirational movie about the people who make Red Nose Day so special – the amazing fundraisers up and down the country – but word gets out to some of Comic Relief’s well-known friends and the audition tapes start rolling in.

In the sketch Hugh can be seen on the phone lamenting: “I can’t believe this I thought I was auditioning for the next Bond, not just another Red Nose Day thing.”

The actor, who was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex in 2019, is joined in the sketch by Dame Joanna Lumley, Ellie Taylor, Harry Judd, Hugh Bonneville, Jamie Demetriou, Jamie Laing, Jayde Adams, Mr Blobby, Oti Mabuse, Phil Wang, Riyadh Khalaf, Rosie Jones, Sir Lenny Henry and Vick Hope.

Voiced by Graham Norton, the sketch aims to celebrate the incredible endeavours of those who fundraise and donate to Red Nose Day, as they are the ones who make life changing work possible in the UK and around the world.

One such fundraising legend is Willow, who marched around her garden three times with her walking frame in aid of Red Nose Day last year.

The five-year-old has Kabuki Syndrome, and the complications of her condition mean she cannot walk unaided.

Mum Stacey said: “When you have a child who can struggle with even the most basic things, it makes you so proud to see her achieve a feat like this.

“We only expected to raise a couple of hundred pounds, but Willow raised £8,170 in total for Comic Relief last year.

“Red Nose Day is such a fun and a brilliant charity for families to get behind.

“You just don’t know where your fundraising will end up. Get involved!”

Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry said: “The spirit of Red Nose Day, like you know only too well, is for everyone to get involved and to get the vibe of helping someone else that they don’t know, it’s always been that and what could be better?

“I’ve been inspired by so many people and its usually members of the public who do extraordinary things.

“I’m always amazed by how dedicated and passionate the people that run the projects are – both in the developing world and in this country – to help better the lives of so many.

“So, to anybody who has fundraised to support these life changing projects, I personally thank you because we wouldn’t be able to do this stuff without you guys.

“You are the people that inspire me.”