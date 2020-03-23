Created with Sketch.
Lucie White shared this picture of Ruby, 5, with her painting

Rainbows spring up in Worthing windows to spread hope amid coronavirus outbreak

Children across the Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham areas are painting rainbows to send out a message of hope in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Pictures of rainbows have started springing up in windows after schools closed on Friday in response to the pandemic. Share your own pictures by emailing them to news@worthingherald.co.uk, news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk or news@shorehamherald.co.uk

Gethin Quach, 7, and his picture
Gethin Quach, 7, and his picture
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Gina Hummel shared these pictures by Winter, 6, and Marnie, 4
Gina Hummel shared these pictures by Winter, 6, and Marnie, 4
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Harriet Carman shared these pictures by Alfie, 7, and Poppy, 2
Harriet Carman shared these pictures by Alfie, 7, and Poppy, 2
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Kate Flack shared this picture of Harrison, 8, while Hides Louise shared this picture by Emily, 5
Kate Flack shared this picture of Harrison, 8, while Hides Louise shared this picture by Emily, 5
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8