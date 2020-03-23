Rainbows spring up in Worthing windows to spread hope amid coronavirus outbreak
Children across the Worthing, Littlehampton and Shoreham areas are painting rainbows to send out a message of hope in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Pictures of rainbows have started springing up in windows after schools closed on Friday in response to the pandemic. Share your own pictures by emailing them to news@worthingherald.co.uk, news@littlehamptongazette.co.uk or news@shorehamherald.co.uk
Gethin Quach, 7, and his picture
Gina Hummel shared these pictures by Winter, 6, and Marnie, 4
Harriet Carman shared these pictures by Alfie, 7, and Poppy, 2
Kate Flack shared this picture of Harrison, 8, while Hides Louise shared this picture by Emily, 5
