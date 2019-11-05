Princess Marina House staff in training for Chestnut’s Inca Trail Challenge 2020

Two colleagues from Princess Marina House, the RAF Benevolent Fund home in Rustington, are heading to Peru for a ten-day adventure, raising money for Chestnut Tree House.

Karen Pendle and Debbie Crofton are already in training for the Chestnut’s Inca Trail Challenge 2020 and have various fundraising events planned.

Care team leader Karen Pendle is taking on one of the world's most iconic trekking trails with colleague Debbie Crofton

It was Debbie’s idea and Karen, care team leader, agreed to join her on the trip, taking on one of the world’s most iconic trekking trails.

Karen, 56, explained: “In the summer, Debbie put a leaflet on the desk and asked me if I would take part in the Chestnut’s Inca Trail Challenge. This involves walking to one of the new seven wonders of the world, ruins of Machu Picchu.

“This will be very tough but I decided that I would be raising some of the much-needed funds for the hospice. They always need to raise a vast amount of funds every year, as they only receive seven pence in every pound from the government.

“I just think it will be an amazing trip and a wonderful way to raise some money for such a worthy cause.

“It’s a testing, bespoke event, a 51-mile trek starting in Cusco, hiking alongside gushing rivers, through ancient tunnels and over high mountain passes to reach the Sun Gate leading to the spectacular lost city of Machu Picchu.”

Training so far has included long walks around Arundel Park and fundraising has included Karen collecting in Arundel town centre on Saturday, October 19.

Debbie describes herself as ‘crazy’ and said she decided to do the Inca Trail for the children’s hospice because it was a worthy charity to support.

She added: “Everyone who knows me knows this is a massive challenge for me but worth all the effort that I will put in.”

On Friday, November 22, Karen and Debbie will be holding a skittles night at Arundel Bowling Club. Tickets are £10, to include a ploughman’s supper.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karen-pendle to support Karen.

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/debbie-crofton1 to support Debbie.

A spokesman for Chestnut Tree House said: “When you are facing the greatest of challenges, it’s the smallest of moments that really matter – taking time to relax, knowing your child is safe, splashing in the hydrotherapy pool together, talking to one of the nurses who understands exactly how difficult things are. So why not challenge yourself and join our team of adventurers?”

Organisers advise it will be tough but worth it when you reach Machu Picchu. Find out more from the events team, email events@chestnut-tree-house.org.uk or call 01903 706355.