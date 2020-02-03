Postman Bear joins staff at Steyning Post Office with author Julia Donaldson

Steyning Store and Post Office had a new member of staff behind the counter for the morning, thanks to a visit from Postman Bear and author Julia Donaldson.

Julia saved the post office from closure in the autumn, when she and her husband Malcom bought it, with the agreement friends Vanessa and Jed Bamford, from Steyning Holiday Cottages, would run it.

Postman Bear with Julia Donaldson at Steyning Store and Post Office. Picture: Steve Robards SR20020101

It was the perfect place for Julia to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Tales from Acorn Woods series, lift-the-flap books, including Postman Bear, Rabbit’s Nap, Fox’s Socks and Hide-and-Seek Pig, written by Julia and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Macmillan Children’s Books sent Postman Bear to Steyning on Saturday, when he visited the post office with Julia to meet customers and help serve behind the counter.

He also popped into Steyning Farmers’ Market and later joined Julia at The Steyning Bookshop for a book signing session.

Sara Bowers, bookshop owner, said: “The Tales from Acorn Woods are a series of four jolly, rhyming books which are maybe not so familiar to people as The Gruffalo and Julia’s other books but are very well-loved by many.”

Tales from Acorn Wood remains the only pre-school series created by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

A spokesman for Macmillan said: “After 20 years, Acorn Wood is loved more than ever before and now we have new characters and adventures to take to our hearts.

“Postman Bear will be making appearances in bookshops and at festivals across the country.”

The series has sold nearly 5million copies worldwide in 22 languages.

With themes of friendship, helping each other and having fun together, Tales from Acorn Wood has cemented its place as must-have books for the under-fives.

Macmillan is delighted to announce new titles in the series. Four lift-the-flap cased board books with new lead characters will be published in 2021 and 2022.