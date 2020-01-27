Postman Bear comes to Steyning and joins author Julia Donaldson at book signing

Author Julia Donaldson and her character Postman Bear are coming to Steyning to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Tales from Acorn Woods series.

The lift-the-flap books, including Rabbit’s Nap, Fox’s Socks, Hide-and-Seek Pig and Postman Bear, were written by Julia and illustrated by Axel Scheffler.

Julia Donaldson at The Steyning Bookshop. Picture: Derek Martin DM18102789a

Sara Bowers, bookshop owner, said: “The Tales from Acorn Woods are a series of four jolly, rhyming books which are maybe not so familiar to people as The Gruffalo and Julia’s other books but are very well-loved by many.

“The series is 20 years old this February and to celebrate, Macmillan Publishers is sending the character Postman Bear to visit Steyning.”

The visit on Saturday, February 1, will begin with a photocall at the new Steyning Post Office and Store at around 10am. Postman Bear will then be popping in to other shops and calling in at Steyning Farmers’ Market.

He will be joining Julia at The Steyning Bookshop, in High Street, for a book signing session from 11.30am onwards.

Sara added: “There will be Acorn Wood themed games and activities, free refreshments for children and, of course, Julia will happy to meet fans to sign books purchased from the huge display at the bookshop.

“To minimise large queues, the signing is ticketed, in half-hour sessions, £7 per family of up to five, redeemable against a Julia Donaldson book.”

Tickets are available from the bookshop on 01903 812062 and and the bookshop website www.steyningbookshop.co.uk.