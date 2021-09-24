Sussex Police have urged people to not join queues and have stressed to keep the roads clear.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are aware of drivers queuing at petrol stations across Sussex, which is causing disruption on a number of roads.

“Current government guidance is that the public should continue to buy fuel as normal and we would ask drivers not to join queues on forecourts and along the roads.

Cars line up to get fuel at Tesco's in Durrington, Worthing, after reports of a possible fuel shortage. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“Keeping our highways clear is essential for emergency service vehicles to respond to incidents swiftly and hindering them poses a serious public health risk.

“Please be aware of the wider safety implications of queuing around petrol stations and do continue to follow the latest government guidance around the buying of fuel.