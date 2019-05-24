Police called to incident on top of Worthing car park

Police have been called to an incident on top of Worthing car park this morning.

At around 9.10am, officers closed off Ann Street in Worthing to vehicles, and were seen driving into the High Street multistorey car park.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "Police attended the multistorey car park in High Street, Worthing to speak to a woman they were concerned for.

"Officers attended and she has been detained under section 136."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, the Samaritans may be able to help – the charity’s helpline number is 116 123.