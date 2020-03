Emergency services were called to East Preston beach this morning to reports of a missing female.

The Shoreham Coastguard team said it attended the scene at 7am on Sunday (March 8) alongside the Littlehampton Coastguard and Sussex Police.

A spokesman said a search was conducted by both coastguard teams.

After the rescue teams looked both east and west of East Preston beach, the person was located ‘safely’ inland, the coastguard added.

The teams were then stood down, they said.