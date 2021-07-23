Police alerted over ‘end of year school party’ planned for Steyning
The authorities are concerned about how many people could attend an end of year school party planned for Steyning today (July 23).
Police said the local authority is concerned the bash could lead to anti-social behaviour in the area.
In a statement, Horsham Police added: “We have received information about an end of year school party being organised in Steyning tomorrow.
“We understand the younger members of the community want to celebrate the end of year and we don’t want to spoil their fun but anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and we will respond and take action if necessary.
“Any attendees causing anti-social behaviour could be arrested or subject to a dispersal order.”