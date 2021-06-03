Plans to close miles of A27 between Worthing and Lancing postponed

Construction company Kier Highways confirmed the planned overnight closures, scheduled to take place between 8pm and 5am tomorrow (June 5) and Sunday (June 6), have been pushed back.

A new date has not been confirmed, but a spokesman said it was likely to be in July.

The plan had been to close a stretch of carriageway between the junctions with Busticle Lane and Manor Road.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed, with access provided via a diversion from the Grove Lodge roundabout, south along the A24 in Worthing, along the A259 and back up through Lancing’s Grinstead Lane.

A spokesman for Kier Highways, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Highways England, said the project will include resurfacing work.

“We are also inviting other parties into the closures to enable a joined-up approach so that we work together to ensure a safe, collaborative and effective working practice,” said the spokesman.

“We are confident that our customers will see benefits from this joined up way of dealing with essential works in order to minimise disruption to our customers.”

The spokesman added the schedule of the works are subject to change depending on weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.