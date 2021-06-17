In the afternoon, they played a variety of pirate-themed games, including a memory game using pirate objects, and then finished the day with a selection of pirate stories.

Mrs Sarah Bakhtiari, principal, said: “Developing curiosity and fostering a sense of fun, whilst feeding the imagination, are cornerstones of the creative curriculum at Shoreham College. We were delighted that our little pirates had so much fun while they were learning, and look forward to many more adventures.”