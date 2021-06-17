Pirate Day 2021: All hands on deck at Shoreham College
It was all hands on deck for youngsters at Shoreham College for Pirate Day, when pupils had a fantastic time dressing up and being pirates for the day. Years one and two had an awesome pirate parade around the playground, ‘set sail’ on their ship, made flags and desert islands, and searched for buried treasure.
In the afternoon, they played a variety of pirate-themed games, including a memory game using pirate objects, and then finished the day with a selection of pirate stories.
Mrs Sarah Bakhtiari, principal, said: “Developing curiosity and fostering a sense of fun, whilst feeding the imagination, are cornerstones of the creative curriculum at Shoreham College. We were delighted that our little pirates had so much fun while they were learning, and look forward to many more adventures.”
