Piece of Shoreham history goes on show, having been recovered from 90 miles away

A piece of Shoreham history uncovered 90 miles away has been returned and will now take pride of place at a celebratory service.

The 1900 commemorative trowel will be on display at Shoreham Methodist Church, in Brunswick Road, on Sunday for its 119th anniversary service.

The 1900 commemorative trowel

The trowel was unearthed by Dave Carman 25 years ago when he was clearing out the shed of a derelict house in Watford.

Marilyn Marshall, church archivist, said: “Eight of these trowels were inscribed and presented to local dignitaries and benefactors who helped to lay the memorial stones of the Wesley Methodist Church in Brunswick Road on March 7, 1900.

“This particular trowel is the one given to Edward Beves Esquire, JP of Brighton. How it ended up in Watford is not known.”

Thanks to Dave, the trowel has been reunited with the memorial stone laid by Mr Beves at the church.

Mrs Marshall explained: “He tucked it away until it recently resurfaced while he was preparing to move house. Kindly, Dave came to Shoreham recently and presented the trowel to Patrick Marshall, a Methodist local preacher and member of Shoreham Methodist Church.

“The church celebrates its 119th birthday this month and at a celebratory anniversary service, conducted by visiting preachers Elizabeth and Philip Batstone, on Sunday, June 16, members will be able to see the trowel.

“The puzzle now is are there any members of the Beves family still in this area and what happened to the other seven trowels? If any reader has any information relating to this puzzle please get in touch with the church.”