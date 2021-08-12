Person found ‘clinging’ to Brighton Pier

The incident happened just after 8pm, according to the Shoreham Coastguard crew.

A spokesperson from HM Coastguard in Shoreham said, “Team paged along with Newhaven Coastguard and Brighton RNLI to reports of a casualty clinging to Brighton Pier.

“RNLI crew rescued casualty and took them to Brighton RNLI boathouse. Casualty handed safely to SECAMB, all assets stood down.”

