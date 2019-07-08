Permission granted for transformation of former Poundland site in Worthing town centre

Plans for a new residential and commercial development in the heart of Worthing town centre have been approved.

The vacant former Poundland store in Montague Street is set to be transformed into 26 residential apartments and a large space on the ground floor for commercial uses after planning permission was granted by Adur and Worthing councils' planning committee.

An artist's impression of the development in Montague Street

It will be composed of six studio flats, 12 one-bedroom flats, six two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms, which developers said will be ideal for first time buyers, buy-to-let investors or those looking to downsize and move closer to the beach.

Worthing-based estate agent Michael Jones and Company said the commercial space had already attracted interest from developers, which it said was a 'great prospect for investment and new employment opportunities'.

Steve Berrett, director of Michael Jones Commercial, said: “We are thrilled that planning consent has been gained to demolish the existing unused building and replace it with sought after commercial and residential space.

"This rare new development opportunity fits well with the council’s vision to regenerate the town. Improvements are coming to the heart of the town, including works to pedestrianise Portland Road to incorporate a new continental style boulevard and interactive art features. The plans, known as public realm improvements, form part of the £12 million Growth Deal agreed by West Sussex County Council and WBC over the next five to ten years.”

The 1960s building was operated by Poundland until its lease expired in 2018.

Figures from the Office of National Statistics estimated there will be an extra 4,500 people living in Worthing over the next 25 years, placing greater pressure on planners and developers to keep up with demand.

