Parking spaces for people with dementia open in Worthing car park

A multi-storey car park in Worthing has become the first in the South East to feature dementia friendly car parking spaces.

To make it easier for those with the condition to navigate to and from their vehicles, two dedicated bays in Buckingham Road car park now feature highly visible markings and crystal clear signage.

Buckingham Road multi-storey car park in Worthing has become the first in the South East to feature dementia friendly car parking spaces. Councillor Val Turner was at the unveiling.

It comes after Worthing Borough Council teamed up with Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia Friendly Worthing to look at ways to make it easier for those with dementia and their carers to get out and about.

Town hall staff have also received dementia-friendly awareness training so they know what support to offer those with the condition.

Cllr Val Turner, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for health and wellbeing, said: “These spaces respond to a very real need, 6,000 people in Worthing have some form of dementia.

“These car parking spaces are important, because they will make accessing the town centre easier for people with dementia and their carers.

“The spaces are clearly marked, with plenty of room, in case the users have any challenges with mobility, and they are close to the lifts making getting in and out of the car park, simpler, and safer.

“It’s a great step forward in making the town more welcoming and friendly to those who are affected by dementia.”