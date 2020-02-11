Paramedic named as motorcyclist killed in A29 Bury Hill crash

A paramedic from Brighton who died after a crash on A29 Bury Hill has been described as a 'very popular and well-respected member of staff'.

James McKeough, 48, died after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a tractor near the Whiteways Lodge roundabout at around 1.40pm on Monday, February 3.

A motorcyclist died after a collision on the A29 at Bury Hill

In a statement today (Tuesday, February 11), South East Coast Ambulance Service said James worked as a paramedic serving the Brighton area.

Operational unit manager for the Brighton and Hove area, Tim Fellows, said: “It is with sadness that we can confirm that the motorcyclist who was tragically killed in a road traffic collision on the A29 at Bury Hill last Monday worked for South East Coast Ambulance Service.

"James worked for SECAmb for 13 years, qualifying as a paramedic in 2013. He was a very popular and well-respected member of staff who will be sadly missed by colleagues and friends.

“Our thoughts are with James’s parents, brother, sister and his wife Paula, who also works as a paramedic for the service.”

A man from Chichester was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving after the crash.

In its latest update, police said the man was released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “If you saw what happened, or have dash cam which may have captured the incident, please report it online or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Dunham.”