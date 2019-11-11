Pantomines in Sussex 2019 - our guide

It’s it nearly pantomime season - oh yes it is - and Sussex has a great variety of the family fun and festive shows on offer this year

BOGNOR REGIS

The Wizard of Oz is on at the Alexandra Theatre, Belmont Street, Bognor Regis from December 11 2019 to January 4 2020.

This fun packed show is a production full of laughter, comedy, spectacle and traditional pantomime nonsense with a little something for everyone.

BRIGHTON

Peter Pan will be performed at Hilton Brighton Metropole, King’s Rd, Brighton from December 19 to 28 2019.

With amazing flying effects, barrels of laughter, spectacular costumes and a sprinkling of fairy dust, be sure to join Peter and the Lost Boys as they set sail in the ultimate pirate panto adventure.

Hook your seats now!

CHICHESTER

Christmas concerts with The Band of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines Portsmouth and Chichester Cathedral Choir will be performed at the Chichester Festival Theatre from December 2 to 7 2019.

Guaranteed to get you in a festive mood, these Christmas Concerts offer an evening of traditional carols and perennial favourites, along with some enjoyable new discoveries and arrangements.

The Wizard of Oz will be performed by the Chichester Festival Youth Theatre at the Chichester Festival Theatre from December 14 to 29 2019.

At a pantomime, this faithful adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s classic novel was originally commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and features all the beloved songs from the 1939 classic film, including Over The Rainbow, If I Only Had a Brain and We’re Off To See The Wizard.

CRAWLEY

Dick Whittington is on at the Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.

This purrrfect, hilarious and fun-packed family pantomime stars Charlie Brooks from EastEnders and I’m a Celebrity, Gemma Hunt from CBeebies’ Swashbuckle, David Ribi from Channel 5’s Milkshake! and Crawley’s favourite dame, the hilarious Michael J. Batchelor.

CROWBOROUGH

A Christmas Carol - Community Pantomime - is being performed at Crowborough Community Centre, Pine Grove, Crowborough in December 13 to December 15 2019.

Dickens’ Christmas classic gets the Crowborough panto treatment. The heart warming story of human redemption is there, but it’s also a fun filled treat for all ages, packed with laughs, songs and panto magic!

EASTBOURNE

Jack & The Beanstalk will be performed at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Compton Street, Eastbourne from December 6 2019 to January 12 2020.

FE-FI-FO-FUN! From the team behind 2018’s Cinderella, expect live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy, fun and laughter!

Peter Pan will be performed at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, 108-112 Seaside Road, Eastbourne from December 21 2019 to January 1 2020.

Luke Roberts from CITV’s Hi-5 leads the cast as Peter Pan. Joining him are Britain’s Got Talent star Sarah Jameson as Mrs Darling and Rachel Cantrill as Smee.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Cinderella is being performed at Chequer Mead Theatre, De La Warr Road, East Grinstead, from December 14 to 30 2019.

Join Cinders as she goes from rags to riches, outwits her wicked sisters and meets her dashing Prince...

HASTINGS

Aladdin will be performed at the White Rock Theatre, White Rock, Hastings from December 13 2019 to December 29 2019

Journey to magical faraway lands with us this Christmas at the White Rock Theatre as singer and actor Duncan James leads the cast as Aladdin in this year’s spectacular festive family pantomime!

HORSHAM

Peter Pan is being performed at The Capitol, North Street, Horsham from December 13 2019 to January 5 2020.

This story of the boy who never grew up stars Anthony Sahota as Peter Pan.

The Ho Ho Ho! Christmas Show is a charming Christmas show taking place in The Capitol’s Park Barn opposite The Capitol on December 7, 8, 10-16 and 18-24 2019.

You can get into the festive spirit as you head to Santa’s Workshop to meet Steve the elf. He is busy preparing everything for Santa in time for Christmas Eve.

HOVE

Dick Whittington is being performed at the Windmill Theatre, Nevill Avenue, Hove, from December 22 to 29 2019.

Join Dick Whittington (and his trusty cat) as he seeks fame, fortune and happiness. Can our hero outwit the rotten King Rat, free London from his team of revolting rodents and win the beautiful Alice’s hand in marriage?

PEACEHAVEN

Sleeping Beauty will be performed at The Meridan Centre Community Hall, Meridian Way, Peacehaven from November 30 to December 7 2019.

This traditional family panto is fun of song, dance and lots of laughs. The King and Queen are shocked when evil witch Wasere places a curse on their daughter. On her 18th birthday the Princess will prick her finger on a spindle and die.

SHOREHAM-BY-SEA

Snow White is being performed at Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea from December 13 2019 to December 31 2019

This story of magic mirrors, seven little men, poisoned apples and an enchanted Princess all tell the classic story of Snow White.

WORTHING

Cinderella is on at the Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing from November 29 2019 to January 5 2020

Poor downtrodden Cinderella lives a life of misery, bullied and bossed around by her divaliscious step-sisters. But with her best friend Buttons by her side and the magical help of her Fairy Godmother, will Cinderella make it to the ball and back again before midnight? Starring Ian Waite from the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

That’ll Be The Day The Christmas Show is on at the Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing on Saturday, November 16 2019.

The popular Rock ‘N’ Roll variety show celebrates the festive season with all your favourite Christmas classics from the 50s, 60s & 70s, plus plenty of hilarious comedy!

Further afield........

GUILDFORD

Cinderella is being performed at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Millbrook, Guildford from December 6 2019 to January 5 2020.

Recording artist, actress, songwriter and author Michelle Gayle will bring Sweetness to Surrey this Christmas starring as the Fairy Godmother in our magical family pantomime, Cinderella.

PORTSMOUTH

Aladdin is being performed at the Kings Theatre, Southsea, Portsmouth from December 11 2019 to January 5 2020.

Starring Boyzone’s Shane Lynch, Phats & Small’s Ben Ofoedu, The Voice star Lucy Kane, and Portsmouth’s favourite Dame, Jack Edwards, Aladdin is guaranteed to be packed full of all the traditional panto ingredients plus a few modern surprises.

SOUTHAMPTON

Peter Pan will be performed at The Mayflower, Southampton from November 14 2019 to December 5 2020.

Marti Pellow, the multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and musical theatre star, leads the cast as the villainous Captain Hook. Joining him as Mr Smee will be television and stage star Darren Day, Union J singer Jaymi Hensley as Peter Pan and the hilarious Grumbleweeds as the Pirates.

