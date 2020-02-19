Oxbridge offers for students

Nine students from Lancing College have received offers to study at Oxford and Cambridge Universities – including two choral scholarships.

A college spokeman said: “Central to Lancing’s Oxbridge success lies its unwavering commitment to first class, inspiring teaching.

“Our reaching out far beyond the classroom is individually tailored to nurture the independence of thought, intellectual flair and academic rigour essential to Oxbridge achievement.”

Aidan Strong, from Hove, has been offered a place to study Mathematics at Lincoln College, Oxford and Michail Manthios, from Lancing, has received an offer from Robinson College, Cambridge, also to read Mathematics.

Lohith Konathala, who came to Lancing from Sompting Abbots, gained an offer to study Engineering at Trinity College, Cambridge.

Connie Winn-Taylor, a former pupil of Windlesham House School, has secured an offer to study History and Spanish from Murray Edwards College, Cambridge.

While Simon Brophy has received an offer to study Languages at Downing College, Cambridge.

Nat Oliver, a former pupil of Lancing Prep in Hove, has achieved both an offer to study English and French and a choral scholarship at Keble College, Oxford.

Cecily Moorsom, a former Salisbury Cathedral Chorister, has also gained an offer to study Music and a choral scholarship at Merton College, Oxford.

Laurenz Lehmann has been offered a place to study Medicine at University College, Oxford, and Angus Ngan a place to study Law at St Catherine’s College, Oxford.

Five students have also applied for various places in some of the most prestigious medical schools.