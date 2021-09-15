Out of Bounds fun for disabled children

Families enjoyed an evening of fun after spending months shielding

The event was organised by the Compass Card team at local charity Amaze and young people on the West Sussex Disability Register were invited to come along with their families.

They could try bowling and golf or test out their bravery for heights on the adventure nets. There was also soft play for the younger guests, but the star of the show was Bounder the dog, the Out of Bounds mascot, who spent the evening high-fiving and having photos taken with the families.

Marie Baker, Compass membership coordinator at Amaze, said: “Covid-19 has had a much greater impact on children with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) and their families, so having an exclusive event where they could meet and have fun with others in a similar situation was beneficial in so many ways. And, as the event was free of charge to all families on the West Sussex Disability Register, it meant they could come along without worrying about finances.”

“In fact, 80 per cent of the families who gave us feedback said the fact there was no cost was the thing that had the most positive impact, as the whole family could participate in all the activities together.”

Charlotte Langmead, owner of Out of Bounds said: “The Amaze Compass Card team are an incredible force for good and we have been privileged to be partnered with them for over five years.

“We have always endeavoured to provide active and interactive experiences to everyone, regardless of ability. For so many families to participate in an environment that they feel is safe is a real triumph and we can’t thank Marie’s team and the West Sussex County Council enough for an evening of magic memories at Out Of Bounds.”

The Compass Card scheme, which is funded by West Sussex County Council, is a leisure discount scheme for children and young people aged 0 to 25 with SEND, either living or going to school in West Sussex. If you think your child is eligible to join the Compass, or you know someone who might be, you can apply at www.compasscard.org.uk/get-a-compass-card/.

