Opening date for Worthing’s new micropub confirmed

The opening date for Worthing’s new micropub – The Fox & Finch Alehouse – has been confirmed.

The micropub in Littlehampton Road, near to The Thomas A Becket, officially opens to the public on Friday, July 19, at 5pm.

Owners Mike and Jo Saveen are excited to welcome the community.

They said: “The time has come everyone! After a lot of hard graft, we are excited to announce that we will be officially opening our doors at 5pm on July 19. We hope to see you there!”

The micropub will offer locally-sourced cask conditioned ales, new and exciting keg beers, traditional ciders and a handpicked wine menu, the couple said.

