One-person cinema screen coming to Worthing and Shoreham

Cinema lovers who could do without the rustling of popcorn packets, obnoxious whispering and occasionally hefty prices are in luck.

A single occupancy cinema screen has popped up inside the Neighbourhood Store in High Street, putting on short animations free of charge until February 1.

Paulie Musselwhite and Matt Simkins outside the Neighbourhood Store, Shoreham SUS-200114-102238001

One Bum Cinema Club is the brainchild of Worthing residents Paulie Musselwhite, who runs Komedia in Brighton, and technical animator Matt Simkins.

Paulie said the idea came to them when his partner, Anna, was painting the cupboard under the stairs and joked it looked like a nice spot.

“As it all started in a cupboard, we wanted to keep it small,” he said.

“And because it’s going on the road, we needed to make something we could easily assemble and take apart.

“So we built a shed-like structure in Matt’s garden (Matt’s a keen engineer, so he’s often building and making things in his wonderful shed).

“It comes fully fitted with a lovely 80s cinema seat (row C, seat 12), dimmable lights and a really neat button that starts the experience when you press it.”

The pair have enlisted the help of talented animator friends such as Laurie Rowan and Persistent Peril who have given their work to be shown.

The cinema, which opened on January 6, will operate from 10am to 5.30pm inside the Neighbourhood Store.

From there, it will pop up in Worthing’s Colonnade House on February 8, from 11am to 4pm, and on to the Found Shop and Studio in Gratwicke Road, between 10am and 4pm on February 10.

One Bum Cinema Club is free and there is no need to book – Paulie and Matt said the point of putting it in public places was for it to be discovered by lots of people.

The Neighbourhood Store is a community hub in the centre of Shoreham.