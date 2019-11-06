One Littlehampton youngster could turn on the Christmas Lights – this is how

A competition to name one of Littlehampton’s Christmas elves is back on for another year.

As with previous years, the elves – designed by arist Steve Carroll – will be projected onto buildings in the town centre as part of the Christmas lights display. The switch-on event is on November 22.

A new elf which has not been named yet will join the family – and Littlehampton Town Council, which runs the project, is looking for youngsters to name her, with the best suggestion getting a prize.

Speaking about the town council’s initiative, councillor Billy Blanchard-Cooper, chairman of the Community Resources Committee, said: “Bringing these interactive illuminations into the town really helps to spread the festive cheer.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of year and its brilliant that a resident of the town gets a chance to turn on the Christmas lights!

“So, get creative and suggest a new name for our new magical elf!”

As well as the VIP invite to help the mayor of Littlehampton in switching on this year’s Christmas lights, the winner will get four tickets – two adults and two children – to see a film of their choice at the Windmill Cinema.

The competition, sponsored by the Sussex by the Sea organisation, will run until November 17. Entrants to the competition must be under 16 and available at 7pm on November 22 for the switch-on event. Go to littlehampton-tc.gov.uk/form/name-the-elf to take part.