NSPCC South and Mid Sussex branch raises £33,000 in its 60th birthday year

Volunteers at the NSPCC South and Mid Sussex branch celebrated raising more than £33,000 in the past year at the annual meeting, held at Arundel Castle.

This branch covers from Shoreham in the east to Arundel and Littlehampton in the west and north to Steyning and Henfield.

The Duchess of Norfolk, Georgina Fitzalan-Howard, with NSPCC South and Mid Sussex branch vice-president Robert Naunton and secretary Rosemary Hannam

News of the successes of the previous financial year was shared, including the money raised at a wide range of events, such as quizzes, open gardens, beetle drives, Christmas fairs and the Steyning Grammar School Jailbreak.

Tony Stower, the charity’s head of child safety online, spoke about the risks young people face online and explained how the NSPCC is helping, through its partnership with O2.

He explained online safety workshops are delivered to parents and carers, plus advice is made available in O2 shops and over the phone for parents with online safety questions.

Among those attending were Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and the Duchess of Norfolk, Georgina Fitzalan-Howard.

This year, the branch has been celebrating its 60th birthday and it was noted that over the past 60 years, it has raised £1.7million for the charity.

As part of the birthday celebrations, an afternoon tea was held in March and next year, on March 15, supporters can scale the walls of the castle in a charity abseil. All the money raised will go towards the charity’s vital services.