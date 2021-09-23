North Lancing scarecrow festival: In pictures

More than 120 scarecrows are believed to have been entered into the North Lancing’s scarecrow festival, which does not announce a winner as it would rather focus on the joy of participation.
This is the fourth year the festival has taken place and it has grown massively since its conception with chairman of the parish Mike Mendoza and members of North Lancing committee Maureen Ross and Carson Albury among the judges.
1.
Paddington made an appearance at Lancing scarecrow festival, rarely can he be found far from his trusty pot or marmalade!
2.
118 couldn't decide who's scarecrow was the best, so it's just sitting on the fence
3.
Chairman of Parish, Mike Mendoza, looks delighted to be adjudicating Lancing's scarecrow festival. Let's hope the scarecrows can cheer him up!
4.
Oh no! Dorris has had one of her falls again, if only they had been gritting with salt instead of litter!
