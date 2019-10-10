New website launched by MP brings together all the mental health services available in Shoreham, Lancing and Worthing

A new website has been launched by the MP which pulls together resources on how to access mental health support in Worthing and Adur.

Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, has launched www.adurandworthingmentalhelp.org.uk with the support of the Sussex Partnership Trust to help residents navigate the mental health services available in the area through the NHS and other organisations.

It also provides updates on what the Government and NHS are doing about mental health issues among the public.

In an email introducing the website to constituents, he said: “It is certainly not intended to offer clinical advice but instead gives helpful pointers about what the law says about mental illness, what the Government and NHS are doing, what NHS services are available locally and signposts to other organisations who can offer help and support as well.

“There are special sections to help young people, students and employees for example.”

The site also allows residents to give their feedback on services they have accessed locally.

Mr Loughton said he would then take any issues up directly with the organisations responsible.

He said: “The problem is that services are under pressure and good practice can be something of a postcode lottery.

“I see the problems at the sharp end as constituents approach me complaining that they have not been able to access services that they or family members desperately need, or they are having to wait far too long for appropriate treatment and in the meantime powerful drugs are all that is on offer.

“I am particularly concerned when I hear from schools that they have pupils with clear behavioural and mental illness problems, yet they apparently do not reach the threshold for clinical intervention, despite the fact their condition is clearly worsening, and they will fall behind or fall out of school altogether.”

