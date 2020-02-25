New restaurant to open in Littlehampton High Street this week

A new restaurant is coming to the centre of Littlehampton at the weekend.

BadSaint will open on Saturday in the former NatWest bank in High Street.

BadSaint will open in the former NatWest bank

It released its menus on Monday night, and will be offering tapas, all day brunches, main courses such as ostrich fillet, and a bottomless prosecco afternoon tea.

A planning application was submitted to Arun District Council by developers Millpepper last year to turn the rest of the bank branch into two flats and create an extra storey to add a two-storey, one-bedroom property at the top of the building.

It was approved in Spetember.

News of the restaurant opening has been received positively on Facebook. The eatery’s page already has almost 500 likes, with many people saying they cannot wait to try the food.

The venue has yet to release its drinks menu, but has said it will offer cocktails.