New pub opens ... in Steyning care home

The ‘Croft Arms’ has been launched at Croft Meadow care home giving residents a chance to have a tipple while chatting and playing various pub games with each other.

A mobile bar offers several non-alcoholic drinks. The idea came from a ‘mocktail morning’ that had previously been trialled during a hydration week in June.

Staff found that by engaging with residents to create the ‘mocktails’, they were more likely to increase their fluid uptake – reducing the risk of accidents such as slips, trips and falls.

Residents Enid Coverdale and Rosemary Cornfoot enjoy a tipple at The Croft Arms

The bar was the brainchild of Irene Pudduck, who was deputy manager at the home before recently moving to another care home within the Shaw Healthcare group. Irene’s husband Ricki designed the bar with donations from Howdens Joinery and the owner of local pub, O’Connors.

Carmen Flueras, service manager for the home, said: “You can see the residents’ faces light up when the mobile bar makes an appearance.

“The residents love to reminisce about their visits to the pub or even working in them when they were younger - it encourages interaction and everyone has a great time.”