New micropub set to open in East Preston

A new micropub and alehouse will be opening in East Preston soon.

Friends Ben Roberts and Jamie Farndell shared a love of beer – but wanted to take their passion to the next level.

Jamie Farndell and Ben Roberts (Joint owners) of The Standard P, Alehouse at East Preston due to open in December. Pic Steve Robards SR19111902 SUS-191119-134247001

So they decided to open a micropub in East Preston, bringing craft beers from around the UK to the village.

Named The Standard P after a saying their friend group coined, meaning the norm, Ben and Jamie planned to open around December 20.

Ben, 31, of Snowdrop Close, Rustington, said: “I’m most excited to serve my first beer. I want to show people what is out there.”

Inspired by Worthing’s burgeoning micropub scene, including The Georgi Fin in Goring Road, the pair decided to open their own at the end of last year.

Jamie Farndell and Ben Roberts (Joint owners) of The Standard P, Alehouse at East Preston due to open in December. Pic Steve Robards SR19111902 SUS-191119-134258001

They visited a site in Sea Road, formerly Howards butcher’s shop, and realised it was perfect for them.

After securing funding and then planning permission in September, the pair set to work transforming the space. Jamie, 39, of0 Greatham Road, Findon, is drawing on his 20 years of experience as a metalwork fabricator to make tables, chairs, and even the bar itself.

Mortgage broker Ben said they had visited breweries to learn about the industry. He said: “Everything’s been a learning curve; we knew nothing about beer, just how to drink it.”

The pub will offer a range of beers, from Pilsners to IPAs, that will differ from week to week, alongside craft gin. The one constant is their own beer – described by Ben as a ‘pale hoppy blond’ – brewed at the Langham Brewery in Petworth.

Jamie Farndell and Ben Roberts (Joint owners) of The Standard P, Alehouse at East Preston due to open in December. Pic Steve Robards SR19111902 SUS-191119-134309001

Ben’s vision for the business was for it to be a ‘community hub’ that would revitalise the north end of Sea Road, where people could bring in their own lunch and have a beer.

He said feedback from residents had been positive so far. If successful, Ben said they planned to open a second alehouse.