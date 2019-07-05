New dessert parlour to open in Worthing town centre

A new dessert parlour is set to open in the heart of Worthing town centre.

National chain Delightful Desserts is planning to open a store in South Street in the building formerly occupied by Blue Inc.

Signs in the Blue Inc window

Work on the inside of the store has begun but appears to be at an early stage and a likely opening date has not been announced.

The company's website describes Delightful Desserts as an 'indulgent dessert parlour offering the world’s most desired hot and cold desserts in a vibrant, comfortable and friendly environment'.

It already has stores across the UK and two in the Netherlands.

The Herald recently launched a survey of residents' views on Worthing town centre. Pick up a copy of the paper next week to share your opinions on what you love about Worthing, what could be improved and how you would like to see the town centre evolve.