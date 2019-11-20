New deadly dog disease confirmed in Sussex

A new outbreak of a deadly dog disease has been confirmed in Sussex.

Vets say that a case of the lethal Alabama Rot disease has been reported in Southwater, near Horsham.

Dog owners are being urged to look out for signs of the deadly disease Alabama Rot in their pets SUS-191120-102617001

They are now urging people to watch out for signs of the disease - also known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy or CRGV - in their pets.

The disease causes tiny blood clots to form in blood vessels of the skin and kidneys which can lead to kidney failure and death.

The new case in Southwater - confirmed by veterinary specialists Anderson Moores - brings the total number of cases this year to 17.

Last year, cases of the deadly disease were reported in Petworth, Brighton and Billingshurst among other areas around the country.

Leading expert on the condition David Walker from Anderson Moores, said: “We are sad to announce another case of Alabama Rot, particularly as we’re entering the time of year when cases are most common.

“A further confirmed case means it is understandably very worrying for dog owners; however, this disease is still very rare, so we’re advising dog owners to remain calm but vigilant, and seek advice from their local vet if their dog develops unexplained skin lesions.

“While there is currently no known way to prevent a dog from contracting the disease, any concerned dog owners should visit www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot/ for advice and a map of confirmed cases.”

Dr Huw Stacey, director of clinical services at Vets4Petsis advising dog owners to contact their vet if they have any concerns.

He said: “While it is understandable that dog owners will be worried by Alabama Rot, it is still a very rare disease and we’d encourage owners to continue exercising their pet.

“If a dog becomes affected, the best chance of recovery lies with early and intensive veterinary care at a specialist facility such as Anderson Moores.”

A guide for concerned dog owners on symptoms and a map of incidents is available at www.vets4pets.com/stop-alabama-rot