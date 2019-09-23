Naval charity awards £50,000 grant to Worthing charity

A £50,000 grant has been awarded to Worthing charity Care for Veterans to help its residents.

The grant, from The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity (RNRMC) and Greenwich Hospital, will help the charity deliver tailored rehabilitation programmes to disabled Navy and Marines veterans like Peter Hines, a Navy veteran.

Peter first came to Care for Veterans in November, 2017, for a two-week respite stay.

Following multiple falls at home, he and his wife knew that living in the family home was no longer an option and he became a permanent resident in early 2018.

With the support of the physiotherapy team at the charity, Peter is as active as his disabilities permit and is often found outside, chatting and tending plants with other gardeners.

He said: “They’re very good here; the staff are lovely, they’re compassionate.”

Rehab services included in the grant are occupational therapy, speech therapy, social and recreational activities, neuropsychology, chaplaincy and mini-ambulance service.

Trust and foundations officer Kim Bowen-Wood said: “We are extremely grateful to RNRMC for their very generous donation. It is a wonderful example of their commitment to supporting Naval Veterans and their families for life

“On behalf of our residents, I would like to thank them for their continued support.”

To find out more about Care for Veterans, visit www.careforveterans.org.uk or call 01903 218444.