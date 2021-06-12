Naked protest held on Worthing beach by Extinction Rebellion campaigners – in pictures

Local Extinction Rebellion activists, along with other XR campaigners from across the south east, are going naked in protest at the lack of action from world leaders so far to tackle rising sea levels and the climate crisis, the group said.

They are calling on G7 leaders to act now and start a green recovery.

A spokesman said: “During the event naked protestors on the beach will stand behind banners.

“They will then lower the banners down to the ground in a symbolic protest against the naked greed of the fossil fuel industries and the bare-faced failure of G7 politicians to take action to halt climate breakdown.”

There will also be a table of activists in the sea, dressed as G7 leaders, sitting at a conference dinner table in the sea, eating, drinking and laughing, oblivious to the rising seas, while other politicians on shore will be burying their heads in the sand.

A spokesman said: “The protest is part of the MAKE THE WAVE Campaign, which launched this week in Scotland and is travelling down the UK coastline with over 80 communities joining with Extinction Rebellion activists in festivals, theatrical and musical gatherings, demonstrations and carnival processions to raise awareness on the threat of rising sea levels to UK communities and communities across the world.”

Other XR groups taking part include Horsham, Godalming, East Grinstead, Chichester, Tunbridge Wells and Edenbridge.

(Photos by Basil Brooks)

