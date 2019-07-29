Missing Worthing woman found safe and well Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... A woman from Worthing who went missing in Hastings has been found ‘safe and well’, police said. According to Sussex Police, Julia Percival was last seen in the East Sussex town on Sunday, July 28 around 5.30pm. news Police confirmed she had now been found ‘safe and well’. Artist Alison Lapper to open Shoreham Methodist Church’s Arts and Crafts Festival to celebrate its 50th year Worthing school could face closure