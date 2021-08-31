Missing woman with links to Horsham and Angmering has been found
Police in West Sussex searched for a missing 27-year-old woman last night (Tuesday, August 31).
Tuesday, 31st August 2021, 11:01 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:46 am
Sussex Police had appealed for information to help find Paige, who had links to Angmering and Horsham.
She was reported missing on Tuesday evening.
In an update this morning (Wednesday, September 1), police confirmed Paige has been found safe.
A spokesperson added: “Officers have thanked the public for their support to help find her.”