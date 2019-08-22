Missing teenager could be in Worthing or Lancing

Police have appealed for help in finding a teenager missing from his West Sussex home for more than a week.

Police said Albian Daniel Gjinaj, 16, who lives in Bognor Regis, 'often associates with compatriots' in the town but may be in Worthing, Lancing, Croydon or the Brighton and Hove area.

Daniel Gjinaj. Photo: Sussex Police

A spokesman said: "He was last seen on Tuesday, August 13, when he left just after 2pm saying that he was going to meet some friends.

"He is white, 6' 3", with close cropped brown hair."

Anyone who has seen Daniel or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 318 of 14/08.