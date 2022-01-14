Missing teenager could be in Sussex, according to police
Police are urging Sussex residents to call 999 if they see this missing teenager.
Friday, 14th January 2022, 6:24 pm
Officers said they are ‘extremely concerned’ for the welfare of Lucas Rosario-Hanson, who has been missing from Wolverhampton since Tuesday, December 14.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Lucas, 15, is known to frequent Sussex and the Eastbourne area in particular, as well as Wolverhampton and London.
“He is 5’5” and of a slim build, with afro-style hair and sometimes wears glasses.
“If you see Lucas, please do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting serial 47220007360.”