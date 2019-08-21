Missing puppy 'hit by a car' in Goring, sparking field search by kind dog-lovers

The upset owner of a puppy which she claimed had been hit by a car in Goring, has thanked the community for aiding the search mission to find her.

Catherine Humphrey said her 10-month-old cavachon Pebbles got out of her garden in Coleridge Crescent in Goring at around 3pm yesterday (August 20) and was hit by a car on the A259 before running into the fields nearby.

Pebbles the puppy, inset, and the area that she is thought to have gone missing in. Pictures: Contributed, and Eddie Mitchell

After putting out an appeal on Facebook, the 68-year-old said many people volunteered to help find Pebbles. At least ten people searched the fields, and photographer Eddie Mitchell sent up his drone and used a heatseeking filter to try to find the dog.

Pebbles remains missing, and Catherine is now offering a £500 reward for her puppy's safe return.

"I am very upset. Her injuries are the most worrying thing. My son went out and did see blood up in the fields near the passageway out to Ferring, but not much.

"It is like she has disappeared into thin air."

Pebbles the puppy has gone missing in Goring

She thanked those who helped search the fields, including a man who came out after going to hospital with his wife. She said: "People are absolutely marvellous, fantastic and unbelievable, the concern they have shown.

"It means the world to me. I couldn't believe how wonderful people can be."

She said she had reported what happened to the dog warden, and feared someone may have taken her.

To anyone with information, she said: "Please, please tell us anything you know."

Photographer Eddie Mitchell used a heatseeking option on his drone to try to find Pebbles