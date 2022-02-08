Missing man, 31, found dead in Worthing
A man, who was reported missing from Worthing, has been found dead by police officers.
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:21 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:24 pm
Matthew Alexander, 31, went missing from High Salvington.
Sussex Police launched a search and appealed for help from the public this morning (Tuesday, February 8).
Adur and Worthing Police said Matthew was 'sadly discovered deceased' this morning, following an area search.
A spokesperson added: "There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed, and we are supporting Matthew’s family at this difficult time."
