Missing man, 31, found dead in Worthing

Matthew Alexander, 31, went missing from High Salvington.

Sussex Police launched a search and appealed for help from the public this morning (Tuesday, February 8).

Adur and Worthing Police said Matthew was 'sadly discovered deceased' this morning, following an area search.

A 31-year-old man, who was reported missing from Worthing, has been found dead by police officers.

A spokesperson added: "There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s officer has been informed, and we are supporting Matthew’s family at this difficult time."