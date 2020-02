A missing teenager has been found in Shoreham, according to police

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “We’re pleased to say teenager Holly Barnes, reported missing from Hollingbury, has been found.

Police

“The 18-year-old was safely located in Shoreham yesterday afternoon.”

He thanked the public for sharing the police appeal for help.

Read more: Storm Dennis: These are the 26 Sussex areas most at risk of flooding