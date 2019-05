Police have expressed concern for the welfare of a Chichester teenager.

Sixteen-year-old Kasey Christie went missing from her home in Chichester and was last seen just after 5pm on Thursday (May 30).

She is white, 5' 0", of slim build with very long blonde hair. It is believed that she was at Shoreham railway station around 7pm and may be in the Worthing area.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to email ws.missingpersonteam@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting serial 726 of 30/05.