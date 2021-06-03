Miles of A27 in Worthing and Lancing to close for major roadworks

A stretch of carriageway between the junctions with Busticle Lane and Manor Road will be closed from 8pm to 5am on Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be closed, with access provided via a diversion from the Grove Lodge roundabout, south along the A24 in Worthing, along the A259 and back up through Lancing’s Grinstead Lane.

A spokesman for Kier Highways, which is carrying out the work on behalf of Highways England, said the project will include resurfacing work.

“We are also inviting other parties into the closures to enable a joined-up approach so that we work together to ensure a safe, collaborative and effective working practice,” said the spokesman.

“We are confident that our customers will see benefits from this joined up way of dealing with essential works in order to minimise disruption to our customers.”

The spokesman added the schedule of the works are subject to change depending on weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.