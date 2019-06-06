Meet the Sussex man who was born on D-Day and takes his name from the invasion

Happy birthday to Dee-Day White who was born on D-Day and named after the famous military action.

Dee-Day White, who descends from an old Hastings fishing family, was born on 6 June 1944 and was given the name Dee-Day after his father visited several pubs on the way to registering his birth.

He says his father Bert repeatedly heard about “D-Day” on the wireless and it stuck in his mind.

Mr White, 75, is now very proud of his unusual name, although it caused problems when he was younger.

He said he “hated it” as a child but “now I wear my name with pride”.

Mr White added: “If I ever went into a pub to have a drink and when people asked me my name if I told them the truth they would know I was under-age. If I was to talk to an older girl, I’d say I was 17, they’d say ‘you’re not, you’re only 15 years old’.”

Mr White said initially the registrar refused to accept the name, saying the operation was top secret.

His father returned the next day with a copy of the Daily Mirror reporting the news of the D-Day landings on the French coast.

Mr White has even given his son the same name and he is known as ‘Young Dee-Day’

He said: “It’s been no problem to me and when my son was born 53 years ago I called him Dee-Day.”

In recent years Dee Day White played a key role in locating and restoring a former Hastings lifeboat which saw action at Dunkirk, rescuing stranded troops from the beach, when it was commandeered by the Navy.

He is also heavily involved in the annual carnival celebrations which take place in the Old Town of Hastings each year.

