Mary Poppins, Captain Jack Sparrow, Marvel superheroes and more are coming to Shoreham for charity Star Trail

Famous faces from the world of film, television and literature will come to Shoreham later this month for a treasure hunt with a twist.

Celebrity lookalikes are joining the Shoreham Star Trail, a character hunt run by the Adur Special Needs Project on Saturday, July 27.

Some lookalikes from last year's Star Trail SUS-190107-154803001

Characters including Mary Poppins and Bert, Captain Jack Sparrow, Marvel superheroes, Disney Princesses and cartoon stars will be hidden around the town from 10am to 1pm.

Entrants are tasked with finding them and getting a stamp on their sheet – the family to find all the characters quickest wins a prize.

Event organiser Heidi Rush said the aim was to raise at least £4,500 to help the charity continue supporting children with special needs.

“Following last year’s massively successful inaugural event, we think this year the event will be even better with more families turning out to see their favourite characters,” she said.

Look-alikes at 2018's Shoreham Star Trail SUS-190207-120333001

“We are very pleased to have so many local businesses supporting our event and our thanks go our to all of these, but with special thanks going to the Pembroke Financial Services team who are our event sponsor for the second year running.”

Heidi said local businesses can support the event, which is run in conjunction with the Artisans’ Market in East Street, by being a headline or character sponsor. The additional funds would go towards doubling the number of children the charity supports over the next three years.

The entrance fee is set at £5 per family, to include up to two children aged between three and 13 and at least one adult. Adults can also join in the fun for £2.50 per entrant.

Hove-based ZAPP Laser Studio is one of this year’s sponsors, and the company’s Dan Leonard said he believed every child has the right to be the best they can be and every parent deserves support.

Look-alikes at 2018's Shoreham Star Trail SUS-190207-120322001

Adur Special Needs Project has been based in Shoreham for 30 years and works with staff and volunteers to provide stimulating activities for children with special needs while their families enjoy respite care.

To register for the Star Trail, email info@adurspecialneedsproject.org.uk or entrants can turn up on the day. The charity advises advanced booking to avoid disappointment.