Marlipins Museum in Shoreham desperate for volunteers to ensure five-day opening continues

More volunteers are needed if Marlipins Museum in Shoreham is to continue opening five days a week during its season, from May to October.

The beautiful 12th century building is in the middle of Shoreham High Street and Friends of Marlipins Museum works closely with the museum’s owners, the Sussex Archaeological Society.

Alison Boram, Friends of Marlipins Museum chairman, looking at one of the exhibitions at Marlipins Museum in Shoreham. Picture: Kate Shemilt ks180454-3

The Friends come from all over Sussex and from all walks of life to help in the day-to-day running of the museum.

Liza McKinney, Friends spokesman, said: “The Marlipins Museum will continue to provide a place to visualise local history only if there are enough volunteers to cover the five days a week, May 1 to October 31, it is open to the public.

“We desperately need more custodian volunteers to replace those that over time move on or out of the south east. If you can spare just three hours a week or a fortnight, we would love to have you join us.

“You do not need to be a history buff, just someone who enjoys meeting people and working in a lovely unique place.

The striking chequerboard flint and Caen limestone facade at Marlipins Museum. Picture: Steve Robards SR1812129

“We are a friendly bunch and you would always work with someone who has been a custodian for a long time to support you. You have a chance to meet people from near and afar, learn about the local and maritime history of a wide area of the Sussex coast, including a rich tapestry of past events.”

The museum has its own events, including talks, concerts and fun sessions for children, as well as the annual Christmas fayre.

The summer exhibitions provide an opportunity for volunteers to help with research and production.

For those who like to get involved with fundraising, ideas and enthusiasm would be welcome.

For more information, telephone Liza on 01273 462233 or email elizabeth.mckinney@ntlworld.com or to speak to Larry Richardson, one of the senior custodians, on 01273 463712 or email laurenceb_@yahoo.co.uk.